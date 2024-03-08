Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi cop suspended after video of him kicking men offering Namaz on road goes viral (WATCH)

    A video of the incident showed a Delhi cop kicking and hitting men who were kneeling down for Friday prayers on the road.  A large crowd gathered at a mosque in Delhi’s Inderlok area on Friday, leading to several men praying on the road due to overcrowding.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

    A video of a Delhi cop kicking Muslim men offering Friday prayers on the road has sparked outrage. The official was suspended with immediate effect. On Friday, a big crowd gathered outside a mosque in the Inderlok region of Delhi, causing many men to overcrowd and pray on the road.

    A few police officers showed up at the location during the prayers and made an effort to scatter the throng. One of them was seen striking and kicking men who were kneeling for prayers on camera during that time. The crowd surrounded the police officer and objected to his behavior after the incident caused immense uproar.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), MK Meena, responded to the event by stating that an investigation has been started. The DCP noted that in addition to immediate suspension, the officer will face disciplinary action.

    Also Read | Bengaluru water crisis: Resident of posh gated community rush to nearby mall to use washrooms; check post

    Slamming the incident, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi took to Twitter and wrote: "This @DelhiPolice soldier kicking a person while offering Namaz probably does not understand the basic principles of humanity, what is this hatred that is filled in the heart of this soldier, Delhi Police is requested to file a case against this soldier under appropriate sections. Enter and terminate its service."

    Meanwhile, the security has been stepped up in the area after the incident.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 7:10 PM IST
