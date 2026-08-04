Delhi’s Directorate of Education is offering a free one-year residential coaching program for JEE and NEET aspirants from govt and aided schools. Supported by Dakshana Foundation, it includes coaching, lodging, and meals. Eligible Class 12 science students will be selected through the JSDT exam scheduled for December 2026.

There is big relief for students preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams. Many students who had given up on expensive coaching due to financial constraints will now get an opportunity to prepare for JEE and NEET free of cost. The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi Government, has informed government and government-aided schools about a special scholarship program, under which selected students will receive one year of completely free residential coaching.

This scholarship is being offered by the Pune-based non-profit organization, Dakshana Foundation. Under this program, students will not only get coaching but also free accommodation and meals.

Who can apply? Know the eligibility

According to the Directorate of Education, Delhi, only those students are eligible who are currently studying in Class 12 (Science stream) in government or government-aided schools in Delhi during the ongoing academic session.

Additionally, the annual family income of the applicant must be less than ₹3 lakh, and the annual fee of the school they attend should not exceed ₹36,000.

In terms of academic qualification, students must also have secured the required cut-off marks in Mathematics and Science in Class 10. The cut-off may vary based on category and gender, and in previous years it has ranged between approximately 65% to 85%.

How will selection be done? Exam in December

Students will be selected for this scholarship through the Joint Dakshana Selection Test (JSDT) 2027, which is proposed to be conducted in December 2026.

Interested students can complete the registration process by contacting their school principal or science department coordinator. The Directorate of Education has also issued an official circular to all eligible government and aided schools in this regard.

Students are also advised to keep checking the official portal of the Dakshana Foundation, as the online registration link for the JSDT exam will be released there. After verification of applications, candidates will be able to download their admit cards for the entrance test.

What will selected students get?

Under this scholarship, selected students will receive one year of full-time residential coaching at the Dakshana Valley campus located in Kadus village, Pune district, Maharashtra.

During the program, students will receive expert coaching for JEE and NEET, along with completely free accommodation and meals. This means that economically disadvantaged yet meritorious students will get an opportunity to prepare for national-level competitive exams without any additional expenses.

Why is this scheme special for students?

Every year, thousands of talented students are unable to access quality coaching due to financial reasons. In such a situation, this scholarship can prove to be a major opportunity for them. If a student meets all the eligibility criteria and clears the JSDT exam, they will receive one year of free residential coaching, helping them strengthen their preparation for competitive exams like JEE and NEET.