Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the digital platform has significantly improved transparency, accountability and efficiency by replacing traditional paper files with online processing across government departments.

The Delhi government has completed a major step towards paperless governance, with more than 75% of official work now being carried out through the e-Office system. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the digital platform has significantly improved transparency, accountability and efficiency by replacing traditional paper files with online processing across government departments.

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75% of Government Work Now Digital

According to the Chief Minister, 177 out of 235 departments and offices are now regularly using the e-Office platform, accounting for 75.3% of the Delhi government's administrative work. The system has been adopted by 120 of 132 government departments, along with several public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies and educational institutions.

Faster File Movement and Greater Transparency

The e-Office platform has replaced physical files with digital processing, enabling online file movement, correspondence and approvals. Officials say the transition has reduced delays, improved accountability and made it easier to monitor the status of files and identify the officer handling each stage of the process.

User Base Triples in One Year

The number of officers and employees using the e-Office system has grown rapidly over the past year. Active users increased from around 5,000 in early 2025 to 15,748 across 235 departments and offices by June 27, 2026, reflecting the government's push for complete digital governance.

More Than 1.4 Lakh Digital Files Processed

Since the launch of the initiative, government departments have processed over 1.4 lakh electronic files and more than 9.2 lakh e-receipts. Officials said the digital workflow has improved record management, strengthened inter-departmental coordination and reduced dependence on paper-based administration.

Government Plans Wider Expansion

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government will continue expanding the e-Office platform to cover the remaining departments and institutions. She added that the initiative is part of Delhi's broader digital governance strategy aimed at delivering faster, more transparent and citizen-friendly public services.