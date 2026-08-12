A full emergency was declared at Chennai Airport for IndiGo flight 6E-723 from Kolkata due to a left engine failure. The aircraft, carrying 224 people, landed safely. The emergency was later withdrawn, and airport operations returned to normal.

Full Emergency at Chennai Airport

A full emergency was declared at Chennai Airport for IndiGo flight 6E-723 from Kolkata to Chennai after the aircraft developed a left engine inoperative condition, the Chennai Airport Authority said on Wednesday.

Following the declaration, necessary emergency response arrangements were put in place to facilitate the safe arrival of the aircraft. The aircraft landed safely on Runway 25 at 11:37 PM with 224 persons on board.

"A Full Emergency was declared at 2329 IST for flight 6E-723, operating from Kolkata (CCU) to Chennai (MAA), due to a left engine inoperative condition. The aircraft was expected to arrive at 2337 HRS, with the scheduled time of arrival being 2330 HRS," as per Chennai Airport Authority.

The Full Emergency was declared at 11:29 PM, as the aircraft was expected to arrive at 11:37 PM, against its scheduled arrival time of 11:30 PM. The Full Emergency was formally withdrawn at 11:47 PM, and all operations at the airport are normal, the Chennai Airport Authority said.

"Following the declaration of the Full Emergency, the necessary emergency response arrangements were initiated to facilitate the safe arrival of the aircraft. The aircraft subsequently landed safely at 2337 IST on Runway 25, with 224 persons on board. Full Emergency was formally withdrawn at 2347 HRS. All operations normal," the statement read.

Recent IndiGo Flight Incident

Last month, an international IndiGo flight bound for Mumbai from Dubai was forced to execute an unscheduled emergency landing at Gujarat's Rajkot Airport after pilots received an alert indicating smoke in the aircraft's lower cargo hold, airport authorities said.

The flight crew responded swiftly to the mid-air warning, declaring an emergency and requesting priority landing clearance from Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Rajkot. Emergency response teams, including fire tenders and medical units, were immediately deployed alongside the runway as a precautionary measure. (ANI)