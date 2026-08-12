West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh hit out at Rahul Gandhi, questioning his absence from Jharkhand and calling on him to debate issues directly. Ghosh also held CM Mamata Banerjee responsible for corruption and highlighted the Tiranga Yatra in Kolkata.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday hit out at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, questioning his absence from Jharkhand amid the ongoing political and student-related developments in the state. Ghosh said Gandhi should come forward, directly engage with the situation and participate in a debate instead of making remarks from the sidelines.

"Rahul Gandhi never faces issues or steps up; he lacks the courage. If he had the courage, why doesn't he come to Jharkhand? He never confronts the situation directly," Ghosh said.

Ghosh Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Absence' from Jharkhand

The West Bengal minister accused Gandhi of trying to provoke people through statements while avoiding direct confrontation when an opportunity arises. He said that as the Leader of the Opposition, Gandhi had a responsibility to come forward, speak on the issues and debate them in Parliament.

"He tries to incite people by making remarks from the sidelines and flees the moment the opportunity arises. He is the Leader of the Opposition; he should come forward, speak, and debate in Parliament," Ghosh said.

Mamata Banerjee Held Responsible for Corruption

Ghosh also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, holding her responsible for what he described as large-scale corruption in the state. "Mamata Banerjee bears responsibility for the massive corruption in West Bengal involving thousands of crores, as well as the RG Kar incident," he said.

He said Banerjee should be prepared to face criticism over the issues and warned her against assuming that she would always win politically. "So, she had to face this criticism. She shouldn't assume she will always win; the public has endured a lot," Ghosh said.

The minister added that people in the state had so far largely expressed their anger through protests and had the right to be heard. "Until now, they have merely been protesting. They certainly have the right to be heard," he said.

Tiranga Yatra Sees Enthusiastic Response in Kolkata

Ghosh also spoke about the Tiranga Yatra organised in Kolkata ahead of Independence Day, saying the event received an enthusiastic response from the public. He said the yatra turned out to be a huge hit in Kolkata, with people coming together to celebrate the national flag and participate in the Independence Day-related programme.

According to Ghosh, the participation reflected the public's enthusiasm for the Tricolour and the spirit of coming together for the country. The Tiranga Yatra is being organised in several parts of the country ahead of August 15 as part of the celebrations surrounding Independence Day.

Various programmes, rallies and campaigns have been held to encourage citizens to display the national flag and participate in the celebrations.

Ghosh's comments came amid heightened political activity in Jharkhand and across the country in the run-up to Independence Day. His remarks targeted both the Congress leadership over the Jharkhand issue and the Trinamool Congress's previous government in West Bengal.

The BJP leader also underlined the public response to the Tiranga Yatra, presenting the participation in Kolkata as a display of enthusiasm for the national flag and the Independence Day celebrations. (ANI)