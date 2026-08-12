SP MP Akhilesh Yadav alleged the proposed FCRA Bill aims to suppress minorities. He also slammed the government's infrastructure projects, pointing to waterlogged airports and potholed expressways, accusing the Centre of pursuing its own interests.

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the proposed Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) Bill was aimed at suppressing minorities and accused the government of pursuing policies in its own interest.

Yadav made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Delhi, where he also questioned the government's infrastructure spending, pointing to waterlogging and potholes on roads despite the construction of airports and expressways.

FCRA Bill to serve government's interests

"They want to bring the FCRA Bill to suppress the minorities. They want to bring it only to serve their own interests," Yadav said.

The Samajwadi Party leader's remarks came amid a political debate over the proposed legislation and its implications for organisations receiving foreign contributions. He alleged that the government's approach towards the legislation was motivated by its own interests rather than wider public concerns.

Questions quality of infrastructure

Yadav also targeted the government's infrastructure development claims, questioning the quality and effectiveness of projects being undertaken across the country. "You are constructing airports where there is waterlogging today, and expressways have potholes. So, what are you doing?" he said.

Yadav further drew an analogy between the person running the government and an aircraft pilot. "We can see similarities between the one running the government and the aircraft pilot," he said, without elaborating further on the comparison.

His remarks add to the opposition's criticism of the government's policies and its handling of infrastructure development. Yadav's comments on the FCRA Bill are likely to add another point of contention between the opposition and the government, particularly over the impact of changes to regulations governing foreign contributions.

The FCRA regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and organisations in India. Any changes to the law are therefore likely to be closely watched by civil society organisations and political parties.

The SP MP, however, linked the proposed legislation to the broader question of the government's priorities, arguing that attention should also be paid to issues directly affecting people, including waterlogging and damaged roads.

His comments came as Parliament remains the centre of intense political exchanges between the government and opposition parties over several policy and governance issues. (ANI)