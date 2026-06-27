Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered an emergency inspection of Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh in response to a complaint made at the government's public grievance hearing.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered an immediate inspection of Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, following a complaint received during the government's public grievance hearing (Jan Sunwai). A team of officials inspected the hospital and reported preliminary discrepancies, prompting the government to promise strict action if any irregularities are confirmed.

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Complaint During Jan Sunwai Triggers Inspection

The action was initiated after a citizen raised concerns during the Chief Minister's Jan Sunwai programme. Acting swiftly, CM Rekha Gupta directed the district administration to carry out an on-the-spot inspection of Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh to verify the allegations.

Officials Detect Preliminary Discrepancies

A team of government officials visited the hospital and conducted a detailed inspection. According to the Chief Minister's Office, certain discrepancies were observed during the visit. Authorities said a comprehensive report will now be examined before any final action is taken.

Government Warns of Strict Action

The Delhi government has made it clear that negligence in patient care will not be tolerated. Officials stated that if the inquiry confirms any violations or irregularities, strict administrative and legal action will be initiated against the hospital. The government also reiterated that every healthcare institution is responsible for providing timely, dignified and ethical treatment to patients.

Fortis Responds to the Inspection

Fortis Hospital said it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of patient care and regulatory compliance. The hospital added that it would review the inspection findings once they are officially shared and would fully cooperate with the authorities throughout the investigation.

Patient Safety Remains the Priority

The inspection is part of the Delhi government's broader push to strengthen accountability in the healthcare sector. Officials said patient rights and safety will remain paramount, and hospitals found violating established norms will face appropriate action after due process.