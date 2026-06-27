DU opens 2026-27 UG admissions. Students awaiting CBSE re-evaluation results can register with old marks and update later. DU reassures them, stating Class 12 marks are mainly for tie-breakers, with CUET scores being primary for admission.

DU's solution for pending CBSE re-evaluation results To address concerns among affected candidates, DU has asked students to enter their pre-evaluation Class 12 marks while registering on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. The marks can be updated once the CBSE declares the revised results."Class XII CBSE students who have applied for re-evaluation but have not yet received their revised scores should enter their pre-evaluation marks in the CSAS portal. They can update their marks once the revised results are declared. Students need not worry, as the CSAS portal will remain open for several weeks, giving them ample time to make the changes," DU Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi told ANI.Gandhi also said that Class 12 marks have a limited role in the admission process. "CBSE marks are not used much in the admission process. We only need to ensure that a student has passed Class XII. The marks are used only in case of a tie-breaker," she said. Update on CBSE revised scores CBSE has announced the revised results for about 87 per cent of Class 12 students who applied for reevaluation so far. Last week, a senior Education Ministry official told ANI that of the 1.68 lakh CBSE Class 12 students who had applied for verification of marks or re-evaluation, revised results had been declared for nearly 1.47 lakh candidates -- around 87 per cent of applicants. The remaining results, involving nearly 20,000 students, are expected to be announced in the next few days. CSAS Portal and CUET-based Admissions DU on Friday announced the commencement of Phase I of registrations under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) for admissions to undergraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.Candidates who appeared for CUET (UG) 2026 and wish to seek admission to DU colleges can register on the CSAS portal using their CUET application number.Admissions to 73 undergraduate programmes and over 100 BA programme combinations across 67 colleges will be based solely on CUET (UG) 2026 scores, subject to programme-specific eligibility criteria.In the second phase of CSAS, candidates will have to map the CUET subjects with the subjects studied in Class 12 before submitting their programme and college preferences. The university said the schedule for Phase II will be announced separately.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The University of Delhi (DU) has opened the first phase of undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session, even as the revised Class 12 results of nearly 20,000 CBSE students who sought re-evaluation are still awaited.To address concerns among affected candidates, DU has asked students to enter their pre-evaluation Class 12 marks while registering on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. The marks can be updated once the CBSE declares the revised results."Class XII CBSE students who have applied for re-evaluation but have not yet received their revised scores should enter their pre-evaluation marks in the CSAS portal. They can update their marks once the revised results are declared. Students need not worry, as the CSAS portal will remain open for several weeks, giving them ample time to make the changes," DU Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi told ANI.Gandhi also said that Class 12 marks have a limited role in the admission process. "CBSE marks are not used much in the admission process. We only need to ensure that a student has passed Class XII. The marks are used only in case of a tie-breaker," she said.CBSE has announced the revised results for about 87 per cent of Class 12 students who applied for reevaluation so far. Last week, a senior Education Ministry official told ANI that of the 1.68 lakh CBSE Class 12 students who had applied for verification of marks or re-evaluation, revised results had been declared for nearly 1.47 lakh candidates -- around 87 per cent of applicants. The remaining results, involving nearly 20,000 students, are expected to be announced in the next few days.DU on Friday announced the commencement of Phase I of registrations under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) for admissions to undergraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.Candidates who appeared for CUET (UG) 2026 and wish to seek admission to DU colleges can register on the CSAS portal using their CUET application number.Admissions to 73 undergraduate programmes and over 100 BA programme combinations across 67 colleges will be based solely on CUET (UG) 2026 scores, subject to programme-specific eligibility criteria.In the second phase of CSAS, candidates will have to map the CUET subjects with the subjects studied in Class 12 before submitting their programme and college preferences. The university said the schedule for Phase II will be announced separately. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source