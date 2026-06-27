Authorities have cautioned that persistent rainfall may lead to waterlogging on major roads, reducing visibility for motorists and causing traffic congestion. Low-lying areas and riverbanks may face flooding, while uprooted trees could disrupt electricity supply and create safety hazards.

There is also a possibility of partial damage to houses and temporary structures. In hilly regions, the risk of landslides and mudslides remains high. Heavy rain may also affect livestock and damage vulnerable structures in coastal areas. Fishermen have been advised to exercise caution due to rough weather conditions.

Safety Advisory Issued by Authorities

Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve. Officials have urged local authorities to ensure efficient traffic management and monitor flood-prone areas closely.

People living in vulnerable locations, especially near rivers, hillsides and coastal regions, should stay alert and follow official weather advisories. Those in affected districts are encouraged to remain in safe locations and avoid venturing outdoors unless absolutely necessary.