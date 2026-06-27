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Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for 6 Districts, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Likely
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds over the next few hours. The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for six districts
Heavy Rain Alert for Six Kerala Districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall across parts of Kerala, issuing alerts for six districts. Light rain is expected at isolated places in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur. Meanwhile, Kasaragod is likely to experience moderate rainfall along with strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph over the next three hours.
The weather department has also forecast moderate rainfall in isolated parts of Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are expected in several districts, prompting authorities to advise people to remain vigilant.
Possible Impact of the Weather Conditions
Authorities have cautioned that persistent rainfall may lead to waterlogging on major roads, reducing visibility for motorists and causing traffic congestion. Low-lying areas and riverbanks may face flooding, while uprooted trees could disrupt electricity supply and create safety hazards.
There is also a possibility of partial damage to houses and temporary structures. In hilly regions, the risk of landslides and mudslides remains high. Heavy rain may also affect livestock and damage vulnerable structures in coastal areas. Fishermen have been advised to exercise caution due to rough weather conditions.
Safety Advisory Issued by Authorities
Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve. Officials have urged local authorities to ensure efficient traffic management and monitor flood-prone areas closely.
People living in vulnerable locations, especially near rivers, hillsides and coastal regions, should stay alert and follow official weather advisories. Those in affected districts are encouraged to remain in safe locations and avoid venturing outdoors unless absolutely necessary.
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