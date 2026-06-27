After a prolonged dry spell in Kalyana Karnataka despite the arrival of the southwest monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has finally forecast significant rainfall across the region. Heavy showers are expected over the next two days in several districts, offering much-needed relief to farmers and residents.

Districts likely to receive heavy rainfall include Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Raichur, Bagalkote, Koppal, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri and Uttara Kannada. The IMD said rainfall activity is expected to continue across these areas for at least the next 48 hours.