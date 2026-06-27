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Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain in North Karnataka for the Next Two Days
Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Karnataka over the next few days. Several northern, coastal districts are under a yellow alert as the southwest monsoon gains momentum
Heavy Rain to Bring Relief to North Karnataka
After a prolonged dry spell in Kalyana Karnataka despite the arrival of the southwest monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has finally forecast significant rainfall across the region. Heavy showers are expected over the next two days in several districts, offering much-needed relief to farmers and residents.
Districts likely to receive heavy rainfall include Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Raichur, Bagalkote, Koppal, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri and Uttara Kannada. The IMD said rainfall activity is expected to continue across these areas for at least the next 48 hours.
Coastal Karnataka Under Yellow Alert; Bengaluru to Witness Light Rain
The IMD has predicted widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka between June 27 and June 30.
Bengaluru is also expected to experience cloudy weather over the next five days, with light to moderate rainfall and wind speeds of 30–40 kmph in isolated areas.
Bengaluru temperature forecast:
June 27: 31°C / 21°C
June 28: 30°C / 20°C
June 29: 30°C / 21°C
June 30: 30°C / 22°C
IMD Issues Advisory for Coastal Districts and Fishermen
According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is likely in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts from June 28 to June 30, accompanied by strong winds of 30–40 kmph.
Thunderstorms are also expected in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bidar and Yadgir, while light to moderate rain is likely in districts including Ballari, Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya and Tumakuru.
The IMD has also warned that wind speeds along the Karnataka coast could reach up to 60 kmph between June 27 and June 30. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea during this period due to rough sea conditions.
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