Two people died and several were injured after a balcony collapsed in Lucknow's Mahona area. The incident occurred during a Muharram procession when people reportedly pulled on the balcony to collect food, causing the structure to give way.

Two people died, and several others were injured after a balcony collapsed during a Muharram procession in the Mahona area of Lucknow, officials said.

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Official Accounts of the Collapse

According to Municipal Councillor Ashfaq, the balcony gave way when people pulled on it to collect food during the procession, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries. Speaking to ANI, the Municipal Councillor said, "A Muharram procession was passing by when it reached a house where food was being distributed. People on the balcony were handing out the food to those below. Some people grabbed onto the balcony to receive the food, causing the balcony to collapse, and people were trapped underneath. Doctors declared two individuals, Ali and Arman, dead, while eight or nine others were sent to the hospital."

Police personnel reached the spot and arranged for the injured to be taken to a hospital for treatment. DCP North Gopal Krishna Chaudhary said, "Information was received regarding a balcony collapse in the Mahona area, under the jurisdiction of the Itaunja police station. Police arrived at the scene and arranged for the injured to be sent for medical treatment. Two boys, 12-year-old Ali and 14-year-old Arman, have reportedly died. They were standing on the balcony distributing 'sharbat' on the occasion of Muharram when the structure collapsed due to the weight. Approximately 10 people were injured and have been admitted to the hospital."

Significance of Muharram

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, reaches a crescendo on the 10th day of Muharram, the day when Imam Hussain Ibn Ali and his followers were martyred in 61 Hijri or 680 CE at Karbala, in present-day Iraq. The tenth day of Muharram is the Day of Ashura, which, to Shia Muslims, is part of the mourning of Muharram. Sunni Muslims fast on this day.

This event, marked by solemnity, saw participants paying respects to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala as the procession moved through routes in the city. The participants pounded their chests in a display of their sorrow and mourning. (ANI)