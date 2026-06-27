CPI(M) leader MA Baby questioned the probe into the Ram Mandir donation scam, fearing influential BJP/RSS leaders will be protected. The row has seen trustee resignations and eight arrests, with political sparring between BJP and opposition parties.

CPI(M) leader expresses scepticism over probe

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby has expressed scepticism over the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir. He questioned the current administration and warned that the current probe might be restricted to 'protect' influential figures. Speaking to ANI, CPI(M) General Secretary, MA Baby, highlighted a contrast between public proclamations of transparency and the recent findings in Ayodhya. He said, "RSS and BJP used to claim that they were corruption-free. Narendra Modi often said, "Na khaunga, na khane dunga"... What has happened in relation to the Ram temple in Ayodhya is shocking. The exact extent of corruption or theft there is not yet clear, but leaders of RSS and BJP involved in the Ayodhya project have been caught red-handed."

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He further questioned whether the Yogi Adityanath-led government will prioritise justice over political protection, adding, "It remains to be seen whether the Yogi Adityanath government will conduct a thorough investigation through a special investigation team."

MA Baby raised concerns that the involvement of powerful figures might compromise the pursuit of justice and said, "The government should take all necessary steps to bring the culprits to justice and ensure strict punishment through judicial processes. However, there are fears that, because RSS and BJP leaders are involved, the state government may try to protect them." "We have to be Vigilant," he added.

Political row escalates

On Friday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief MInister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Yogi Adityanath and said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister should support him in getting capital punishment for those responsible for embezzling donations at the Ram Mandir. Kejriwal, who visited Ayodhya amid the donation row, responded to remarks of Yogi Adityanath, in which he took a veiled dig at Kejriwal over the AAP government's rule in Delhi and said it was marked by "corruption".

Meanwhile, the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir triggered a massive political confrontation on Friday, escalating with the resignation of two senior trustees and the judicial remand of eight individuals accused in the multi-lakh rupee scandal. The scandal, which centres on allegations of systematic theft of offerings by temple staff and bank employees, has become the latest battleground between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition, who are now demanding higher-level accountability.

Trustees resign, 8 arrested

In a significant development, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, and trustee Anil Mishra have stepped down, taking "moral responsibility" for the controversy. This follows an FIR registered on June 25 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) regarding the misappropriation of funds.

On Friday, a special court in Ayodhya remanded eight suspects, including public servants and State Bank of India employees, to judicial custody until June 29. Authorities have reportedly recovered Rs 79.85 lakh from the accused.

Opposition leaders seized on the resignations to attack the BJP, framing the incident as a breach of trust of millions of devotees. Meanwhile, the ruling party has vehemently pushed back against the "politicisation" of the incident, emphasising that the law is taking its course without bias.

Case details and accused

According to Prosecution Officer KC Verma, a total of Rs 79.85 lakh was recovered from the accused, except one, and the arrested persons include public servants and several State Bank of India employees.

The eight accused arrested in the case are Avinash Shukla, Ankalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Rama Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Rama Shankar alias Tinnu.

The complaint alleges a criminal conspiracy involving temple staff engaged in counting and managing devotees' offerings, accusing them of systematic theft and misappropriation of donation funds

As the SIT probe moves forward, the case remains a litmus test for the administration's commitment to transparency in the management of one of India's most significant religious sites, while the political blame game shows no sign of abating. (ANI)