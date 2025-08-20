Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the attack on her during a public hearing was a “cowardly attempt” to weaken her resolve but vowed that such acts would never break her spirit or commitment to serve the people. a

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, who was slapped during her weekly public hearing on Wednesday, broke her silence with a powerful post on X. Calling the assault a 'cowardly attempt' not just on her but on her commitment to serve Delhi, she said such attacks could ‘never break her spirit’. Gupta assured supporters that she was recovering well and vowed to return to public work with 'greater energy and dedication', urging people not to worry or rush to meet her.

Delhi CM's first reaction after the attack

Hours after the incident, Rekha Gupta shared a statement on X, saying the attack was not just against her but against her mission of serving Delhi. “This was a cowardly attempt to weaken our resolve to work for the people. Such attacks can never break my spirit or my determination to serve,” she wrote.

She added that while the incident left her shaken initially, she was now feeling better. Appealing to her supporters not to worry or visit her residence, she promised to return to public work 'with greater energy and dedication'. Gupta assured citizens that the jansunwai system and public grievance redressal will continue as before. “I will keep working with the same seriousness and commitment. The love, trust, and support of the people are my biggest strength. I express my heartfelt gratitude for your immense love, blessings and good wishes."

The alleged attack took place during Gupta’s weekly jansunwai (public hearing) at her Civil Lines residence. According to eyewitnesses, a man approached her with a paper, appearing to submit a grievance. Suddenly, he allegedly grabbed and slapped her, leaving security personnel and staff in shock. Panic broke out as the crowd rushed forward before police officers took the attacker into custody.

Political reactions on the incident

The incident has triggered sharp reactions across party lines. Leaders condemned the act as 'shameful' and 'unacceptable', with many questioning the security arrangements at the chief minister’s official residence. Several opposition members demanded an immediate review of Gupta's protection detail.

The Delhi Police said the accused had been detained and questioned. Preliminary reports suggest he was upset over the Supreme Court's recent order on stray dog management, though investigators are still verifying his motive. The force has launched an internal inquiry into how the man managed to get so close to the chief minister.

The Delhi government is expected to hold a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss tightened security protocols for future public interactions.