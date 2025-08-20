Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was allegedly slapped during a public hearing, triggering chaos and political outrage. The accused, a Rajkot man, claimed to be protesting a Supreme Court order on stray dogs. Investigation is underway.

Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly slapped during her weekly public hearing at her Civil Lines residence on Wednesday, sparking outrage and raising serious questions about the chief minister’s security. The incident unfolded when a man, claiming to be a protester, approached Gupta under the pretext of handing over a document but instead allegedly grabbed and attacked her, triggering chaos. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic, while political leaders across party lines condemned the act as “shameful” and “deeply concerning.” Here’s a detailed breakdown of how the incident unfolded.

Sequence of Events