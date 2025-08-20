Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was allegedly slapped during a public hearing, triggering chaos and political outrage. The accused, a Rajkot man, claimed to be protesting a Supreme Court order on stray dogs. Investigation is underway.
Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly slapped during her weekly public hearing at her Civil Lines residence on Wednesday, sparking outrage and raising serious questions about the chief minister’s security. The incident unfolded when a man, claiming to be a protester, approached Gupta under the pretext of handing over a document but instead allegedly grabbed and attacked her, triggering chaos. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic, while political leaders across party lines condemned the act as “shameful” and “deeply concerning.” Here’s a detailed breakdown of how the incident unfolded.
Sequence of Events
- Routine Jan Sunwai at Civil Lines: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was holding her weekly Jan Sunwai (public grievance hearing) at her Civil Lines residence, where citizens regularly come to raise issues and seek redressal.
- Sudden Chaos During the Session: According to eyewitnesses, the calm atmosphere turned chaotic when a man approached the CM, initially appearing to hand over a document. Instead, he allegedly grabbed her hand and attempted to pull her toward him, creating panic among those present.
- Eyewitness Reports of Assault: Some attendees claimed that the CM was physically attacked — possibly even slapped — though official confirmation of the exact nature of the assault is pending. Witnesses described seeing her in visible shock following the incident.
- Accused Apprehended: Immediately Security personnel and attendees swiftly overpowered the man. He was handed over to Delhi Police at the scene. He was later identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakriya, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot, Gujarat.
- Medical Check-Up: CM Rekha Gupta was taken to a hospital for a medical examination. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva confirmed she had sustained injuries to her hand, shoulder, and head. Doctors are monitoring her condition, but she remains stable.
- Claims of Planned Recce: Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh alleged that the attacker had been conducting surveillance of the CM’s movements for at least 24 hours. CCTV footage reportedly shows the man visiting Gupta’s Shalimar Bagh residence the previous day and staying overnight in the Civil Lines area.
- Police Investigation: The Delhi Police, in coordination with their Gujarat counterparts, are verifying the accused’s background. He is being questioned to determine motive and any possible affiliations.
- Accused’s Mother Speaks Out: The accused’s mother, Bhanuben, claimed her son is not politically affiliated. She said he had gone to Delhi to protest the Supreme Court’s order regarding stray dogs and described him as an animal lover who cared for dogs, cows, and birds.
- Strong Political Reactions: Former CM Arvind Kejriwal condemned the attack, stressing that violence has no place in a democracy. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav expressed concern over the safety of public officials, asking how ordinary citizens can feel safe if even the CM is vulnerable.
- Public and Neighbour Feedback: Locals who attended the Jan Sunwai described the scene as chaotic and shocking. Back in Rajkot, neighbours of the accused expressed disbelief, describing him as a quiet, polite man who worked at a temple and had never shown signs of aggression.