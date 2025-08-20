A CCTV footage of the attacker has surfaced on social media showing him, conducting reconnaissance on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's residence.

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked by a 41-year-old man, hailing from Gujarat, a CCTV footage of the attacker has surfaced on social media showing him, conducting reconnaissance on Rekha Gupta's residence. Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh also confirmed on Wednesday that the accused had conducted a recce of Gupta's residence for the past 24 hours and was plotting to meet the Chief Minister. He said that the accused reached CM Rekha Gupta's Shalimar Bagh residence for the recce. He stated that the accused spent the night near her residence and attacked her during the public meeting.

"Now, it has been found out that that person was doing a recce for 24 hours to find out how to meet the Chief Minister. He even did recce till CM Rekha Gupta house in Shalimar Bagh. Yesterday, he spent the night in the nearby Civil Lines area and when he came today morning, he did not have any papers in his hand. There was no such issue and he attacked as soon as he met her," Parvesh Sahib Singh told reporters.

"After a long time, Delhi has got a Chief Minister who was conducting a programme of Jan Sunwai at her house every day. Every day, 1000-2000 people used to come from all over Delhi NCR. She used to meet everyone without any restriction and security and used to listen to their problems. Whatever has happened today is very condemnable. We have just met the Chief Minister. She got injured and her MLC is going on. Police have been investigating who that person was, what was on his mind and what the conspiracy was. Police are doing their investigation and will tell you further information," he added.

Meanwhile, another Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed that CM Rekha Gupta is fine and the accused had made videos of her residence. He said that the accused had just come intending to attack CM Gupta and didn't have any papers related to the Jan Sunvai.

"The CM is stable. The attacker was doing a recce for the last 24 hours. He had been to Rekha Gupta's Shalimar Bagh residence too. He had shot videos there as well...It is very clear that he had come with the intent to attack; he had no Jan Sunvai papers in his hand. Videos from yesterday were found on his phone. His intent to attack is clear...Jan Sunvai will continue...Works for Delhi will go on," he said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police identified the accused as Rajesh Khimji, who is said to be a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot. The officials are verifying the accuracy of his name and address through his documents. The accused had come to the Jan Sunvai with a plea to release his relative who is imprisoned in jail, as per sources. Earlier, the accused was apprehended by the Delhi police and was taken to the Civil Lines police station for questioning.

