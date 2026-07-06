Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed financial assistance to underprivileged families from the Rohtas Nagar and Bawana Assembly constituencies at the Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta here on Monday gave financial help to the impoverished families of the Rohtas Nagar and Bawana Assembly constituencies at the Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan. Reiterating his government’s commitment to public welfare, Gupta said every needy family in Delhi will be given a helping hand in difficult times.

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Financial Assistance to Beneficiary Families

During the programme, CM Rekha Gupta distributed cash help among eligible families and pledged that the Delhi government will continue to work for the welfare of the people and no citizen will be left without support in times of need. "The administration is working with 'full sensitivity and dedication' to improve the lives of vulnerable sections of society," she added.

The government's promise of welfare

One of the major responsibilities of the administration is to support residents who are in tough circumstances, Gupta told the gathering. The administration would continue to work on the welfare measures to serve economically poorer families around the capital, she said again.