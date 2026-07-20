The Delhi Chief Minister concluded her visit by praying for peace, prosperity and the continued progress of India. She expressed hope that the spirit of public service, good governance and welfare would continue to guide leaders in working for the nation's development.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked her birthday with a spiritual visit to Varanasi, where she offered prayers at the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Kal Bhairav Temple. Accompanied by her family, the Chief Minister performed traditional rituals and prayed for the peace, prosperity and well-being of every citizen, while also seeking blessings for the country's continued growth and development. The visit reflected her emphasis on faith, public service and national welfare.

Rekha Gupta Performs Jalabhishek at Kashi Vishwanath

During her visit, Rekha Gupta performed Jalabhishek at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, one of Hinduism's most sacred shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. She also offered prayers at the Kal Bhairav Temple, seeking divine blessings for the happiness, good health and prosperity of people across the country.

The Chief Minister said she prayed for India's continued progress, harmony and a brighter future for all citizens.

Calls Kashi the Soul of India's Spiritual Heritage

Speaking after the temple visit, Rekha Gupta described Kashi as a timeless symbol of India's spiritual and cultural identity. She said the ancient city represents the country's enduring traditions and faith, adding that every corner of Kashi reflects devotion and spiritual energy.

According to the Chief Minister, the blessings of Baba Vishwanath and Kal Bhairav continue to inspire millions of devotees and strengthen India's rich cultural heritage.

An Emotional Birthday Celebration

Rekha Gupta described it as a deeply emotional experience celebrating her birthday at Kashi Vishwanath with her family. She said performing prayers at the temple was a memorable moment that filled her with gratitude and renewed her commitment to serving the people.

She also praised the grandeur of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor and the spiritual atmosphere created by the chants of "Har Har Mahadev," describing the experience as both peaceful and inspiring.

Prayers for Good Governance and National Progress

The Delhi Chief Minister concluded her visit by praying for peace, prosperity and the continued progress of India. She expressed hope that the spirit of public service, good governance and welfare would continue to guide leaders in working for the nation's development.

Her birthday visit to Varanasi came after she also paid obeisance at the Vindhyavasini Temple and participated in the famous Ganga Aarti during her Uttar Pradesh tour, highlighting the spiritual significance of her visit.