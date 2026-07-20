Anand Mahindra shared an Indonesian reggae cover of Neele Gagan Ke Tale by Albumology, praising its fresh arrangement and calling it a perfect road trip addition.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has delighted music lovers by sharing a unique Indonesian rendition of the timeless Hindi classic Neele Gagan Ke Tale, praising its fresh arrangement and universal appeal.

In a post on X, Mahindra introduced his followers to Albumology, an Indonesian YouTube channel known for reinterpreting retro Hindi songs in reggae and ska styles using local musicians and vocalists.

"An Indonesian YouTube channel called Albumology has built a fascinating library of retro Hindi classics, reimagined in Reggae/Ska," he wrote.

Mahindra said he first came across the rendition through a post by X user Shekar Susheel and was instantly hooked. "I couldn't stop playing it on loop. It's now downloaded and will become a permanent part of my road trip playlist," he shared.

Mahindra: Original Beyond Comparison, But New Version Has Universal Feel

While appreciating the reimagined version, Mahindra acknowledged the legacy of the original, sung by Mahendra Kapoor. "The original, in the immortal voice of Mahendra Kapoor, is, of course, beyond comparison," he wrote, adding that the Indonesian arrangement gives the song "a universal feel."

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"It'll make you tap your feet, no matter where you come from," he added.

Mahindra noted that revisiting the lyrics made him appreciate the song in a new light. He said its words celebrate humanity's connection with nature long before environmental conservation became a global conversation.

"Listening to the lyrics again, I was struck by how beautifully they celebrate the natural world. Long before sustainability became a global movement, this song was already reminding us of our bond with the planet," he wrote.

He suggested the song could serve a larger purpose today. "Perhaps it deserves to be an anthem for that cause," he said.