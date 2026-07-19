Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrated her birthday by offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath and Kal Bhairav in Varanasi. She performed Jalabhishek and prayed for the well-being of all citizens and the prosperity and glory of the nation.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath and Kal Bhairav in Varanasi on her birthday. Accompanied by her family, she performed Jalabhishek at Kashi Vishwanath and prayed for the happiness, good fortune, good health and prosperity of all citizens, as well as a bright future for the nation.

On the occasion, she prayed to Baba Kashi Vishwanath and Kal Bhairav that their boundless blessings always remain with everyone and that every citizen's life be filled with happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being. She also prayed that India continues to scale new heights of glory, honour and achievement, and that the spirit of service, good governance and public welfare continues to illuminate the lives of people across the country.

CM Rekha Gupta on Kashi's spiritual significance

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that Kashi is the eternal light of India's Sanatan consciousness. She said, "It is not merely an ancient city but a living heritage of Indian culture, spirituality and faith. Lord Shiva resides in every particle here, devotion fills every breath, and spirituality can be felt at every step."

The Chief Minister added that the blessings of Baba Vishwanath and the protection of Kal Bhairav have been the strength of this sacred land and its devotees, and that this centre of faith for millions of devotees continues to guide the world with the same divine radiance.

The Chief Minister said, "It was an immensely emotional and unforgettable moment for her to receive the rare privilege of performing Jalabhishek and offering prayers at the feet of Baba Kashi Vishwanath along with her family. Through the infinite blessings of Baba Vishwanath, Kashi today is conveying to the world an extraordinary message of faith, spirituality and cultural heritage with its Sanatan consciousness and renewed grandeur."

She said that the divinity of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the magnificent stretch from the banks of the Ganga to the temple, and the resounding chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' all around offer a living experience of the uninterrupted flow of faith, culture and spiritual glory that has made Kashi eternal, indestructible and liberating. She added that the spiritual energy of Kashi inspires every devotee to move forward on the path of service, dedication and national interest.

Reiterating her reverence at the feet of Baba Kashi Vishwanath, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta prayed that his blessings always remain with every citizen of the country, that India continues to set new benchmarks in development, prosperity and national glory, and that the collective resolve towards national service, good governance and public welfare grows even stronger, bringing positive change to the lives of people across the nation. (ANI)