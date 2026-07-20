Congress MP KC Venugopal has submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion and an independent probe supervised by a Supreme Court judge into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Monday submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and demanding an independent probe into the matter under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge.

In his notice, Venugopal alleged that there were "shocking revelations of massive financial fraud, theft, and embezzlement of public donations" at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and urged the House to suspend regular business to discuss the issue. "There is an urgent need to discuss the shocking revelations of massive financial fraud, theft, and embezzlement of public donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Recent reports indicate a highly organized racket operating within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, where bundles of cash and valuable jewellery donated by millions of devoted citizens have been systematically siphoned off," the notice read.

Details of Allegations in Notice

The Congress MP further alleged that the destruction of CCTV footage and the removal of a former Chief Accounts Officer who had flagged alleged irregularities pointed to "deep-rooted institutional complicity." "The deliberate destruction of 7 to 8 months of crucial CCTV footage to cover up these crimes, coupled with the unceremonious removal of the former Chief Accounts Officer who red-flagged these irregularities as early as 2020-21, points to deep-rooted institutional complicity," the notice said.

The notice further alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government on June 13 and the FIR lodged on June 25 appeared to target only low-level outsourced staff while shielding those allegedly behind the embezzlement. "Furthermore, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State Government on June 13, and the subsequent FIR lodged on June 25, appear to be a mere eyewash targeting only low-level outsourced staff, while potentially shielding powerful individuals who masterminded this multi-crore embezzlement," the notice read.

Seeking an immediate discussion in the House, Venugopal said, "This monumental betrayal of the faith and hard-earned life savings of 1.4 billion Indians demands the immediate suspension of regular business. The House must discuss this grave sacrilege and direct the Union Government to institute a high-level, independent inquiry, under the supervision of a Supreme Court Judge--capable of investigating powerful entities--to uncover the whole truth, safeguard the sacred offerings, and ensure strict accountability."

Heated Monsoon Session Expected

Earlier on Saturday, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala had also submitted an adjournment motion notice seeking a discussion on the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence today at 11 am and is scheduled to continue till August 13. The session is expected to witness heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches over several issues, including the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation embezzlement case and the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The Lok Sabha's agenda for the opening day includes obituary references, Question Hour, laying of papers, ministerial statements, and the introduction of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to introduce a Bill to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, seeking to make any obstruction or insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence. (ANI)