Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the policy focuses on creating an ecosystem where young innovators receive the financial, technical and mentoring support needed to launch and scale startups.

The Delhi government has approved a new Startup and Incubation Policy with an investment of over ₹400 crore distributed over the next five years. The goal is to convert the national capital into a vibrant hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. The project, approved by the state Cabinet, is intended to assist students and aspiring entrepreneurs in turning their ideas into profitable enterprises while also creating job possibilities around the city.

According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the strategy aims to create an environment in which young innovators may get the financial, technical, and mentorship assistance they need to begin and expand enterprises.

₹400 Crore Investment to Drive Innovation

The new strategy allocates around ₹400 crore over five years to support Delhi's startup ecosystem. Instead of simply promoting business development, the government intends to establish a long-term support structure that nourishes innovation from concept to commercial success.

The initiative is meant to promote research, technology-driven entrepreneurship, and self-employment while inviting more innovators to start their businesses in Delhi.

Focus on students and educational institutions.

In its initial phase, the project would include 11 state universities, 13 government-aided institutions, polytechnic institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), and government schools. Students studying at these colleges will have access to incubation facilities, professional coaching, and financial aid as they develop their company ideas.

Eligible universities will also get government funding to construct or enhance incubation centers, providing venues for companies to receive mentoring, networking opportunities, and business development help.

Mentoring, Funding, and Startup Support

A fundamental part of the policy is milestone-based funding, which ensures that promising businesses receive financial support when they meet certain growth milestones. Entrepreneurs will also benefit from coaching from industry professionals, who can assist them improve their goods, business methods, and marketing plans.

The government also intends to host startup-focused events and innovation platforms to bring together students, investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, expanding chances for cooperation and investment.

Aiming to create jobs, not just seek them.

The Delhi government hopes that the legislation would inspire young people to become entrepreneurs rather of relying primarily on traditional jobs. Officials expect that by integrating finance, mentorship, and incubation under one framework, Delhi will improve its status as one of India's premier startup locations while also creating new employment and boosting economic growth in the coming years.