The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a weak trough in the lower levels of the atmosphere persists over the north Tamil Nadu coastal region. Under its influence, isolated places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds from today until July 23.

The weather department has further predicted that on July 24, moderate rainfall is likely over the Western Ghats districts and parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, while the remaining regions may continue to witness light showers.