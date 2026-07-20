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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorms, Light Rain and Strong Winds Forecast Till July 24
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds across parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days
Weak Trough to Trigger Rain Across Tamil Nadu
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a weak trough in the lower levels of the atmosphere persists over the north Tamil Nadu coastal region. Under its influence, isolated places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds from today until July 23.
The weather department has further predicted that on July 24, moderate rainfall is likely over the Western Ghats districts and parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, while the remaining regions may continue to witness light showers.
Temperatures Likely to Rise Despite Rainfall
Although scattered rainfall is expected over the coming days, the IMD has warned that temperatures across parts of Tamil Nadu could remain above normal. Daytime temperatures may increase by as much as 3 degrees Celsius in several locations during the next few days, resulting in warm and humid conditions despite intermittent rain.
Chennai Weather and Fishermen Advisory
For Chennai, the forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated parts of the city.
Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the south Tamil Nadu coastal regions, the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining Kanyakumari Sea, where strong winds are expected to prevail, making sea conditions potentially hazardous.
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