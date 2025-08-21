The person accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a 'jan sunvai' program, Rajesh Khimji, has been sent to a five-day police remand, Delhi police said.

The person accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a 'jan sunvai' program, Rajesh Khimji, has been sent to a five-day police remand, Delhi police said on Wednesday. Delhi police has registered a case under section 109(1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Attempt to murder, Imprisonment for 10 years, and fine). The accused was brought to the Civil Lines Police Station earlier on Wednesday. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Special Cell team interrogated the accused on August 20. According to police, Rajesh Khimji came to Delhi for the first time from Rajkot by train on Tuesday morning, and stayed at Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines.

Following the attack on CM Gupta, CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh revealed that Khimji allegedly did a recce of the CM's residence and attempted the attack in a planned manner. The video has been handed over to the police, and an investigation is underway into the matter, Delhi CMO has said. "It is seen in the footage that the attacker did a recce of the Chief Minister's residence, made a video of the place and attempted to attack in a planned manner. This video has been handed over to the police, and an intensive investigation is going on in this regard," the statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Gupta said that she was shocked after the attack on her, but now she's feeling better. She also remarked that this attack was a cowardly attempt on her work for the welfare of the people of Delhi. Delhi CM shared a post on X in Hindi, writing, “The attack on me during this morning's public hearing was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people. Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but now I am feeling better. I request all my well-wishers not to trouble themselves by coming to meet me.”

The Delhi Chief Minister also expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their good wishes and blessings, with her post adding, “I express my heartfelt gratitude for your immense love, blessings, and good wishes.”