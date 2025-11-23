Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa details crackdowns on polluting construction sites as the city's AQI remains 'very poor'. The government has also launched a CSR initiative to distribute 10,000 electric heaters to curb winter wood burning.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighted ongoing measures to curb air pollution in the national capital, as the average Air Quality Index in the state surged, and asserted that strict action is being taken against construction sites violating environmental norms.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Sirsa said, "Sweeping work is being done at night with the help of Mechanical Road Sweeping machines (MRS). Construction work happening in Delhi is being monitored. We have inspected over 1,200 sites; over 200 have been served notices, and 50 sites have been completely shut."

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 381 at 7 am in the national capital on Sunday morning, falling under the 'very poor' category, despite the GRAP-IV in effect across Delhi-NCR.

CSR Initiative to Combat Winter Pollution

Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi government continued its efforts to manage and improve the air quality in the national capital, launching a new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to distribute over 10,000 electric heaters to various Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) for giving to various watchmen for combating wood and coal burning during the winter months.

According to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who attended the ceremony launching the initiative as the Chief Guest, there is a need for RWAs to be vigilant in reporting any violations of wood burning to prevent people from becoming "causes of pollution."

"Delhi is continuing to fight against pollution, and for that, the Delhi government has launched this positive initiative. We burn wood, burn coal for heat, which increases pollution. To reduce such a thing, we have started the initiative that we will give 10000 heaters through CSR," Rekha Gupta told reporters here. Calling for cooperation from various stakeholders to combat rising pollution in Delhi, saying that people should be "vigilant."

Winter Action Plan Enforcement

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Delhi Government was working on its Winter Action Plan, with a firm focus on curbing pollution at its sources. As part of these efforts, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has intensified enforcement of its comprehensive guidelines to mitigate dust pollution arising from road cutting and construction activities. (ANI)