Haryana Police's 'Operation Trackdown' has resulted in the arrest of 4,566 individuals, including 1,439 notorious offenders. Due to its success in cracking down on crime, the special drive has been extended by authorities for another week.

Haryana Police's massive state-wide Operation Trackdown, launched on 5 November, has delivered a decisive blow to criminal networks across the state, an official release said.

Over 4,500 Arrested in Statewide Crackdown

The special drive initiated to strengthen law-and-order enforcement has achieved significant results up to 21 November, prompting authorities to extend it by another week. So far, the police have arrested 1,439 notorious, wanted, and serious offenders, along with 3,127 other accused, bringing the total to 4,566.

On 21 November alone, police apprehended 47 notorious criminals, including several most-wanted offenders. Additionally, 293 other accused were arrested on the same day, showcasing the swift pace of the crackdown. Police also opened 17 new history sheets to maintain tighter surveillance on habitual offenders.

Major Breakthroughs and Key Arrests

Gurugram Snatching Case Cracked

In a major development, the Crime Branch, Sector-10, arrested two notorious criminals--Sumit and Sanjeev alias Sanju--who were involved in a gold chain snatching case reported on 17 November in Sector-45, Gurugram. Sanju faces 11 criminal cases, while Sumit has 10 cases, including attempted murder, robbery, snatching, and Arms Act violations. Police believe their arrest will significantly curb snatching incidents in the region.

Notorious Criminal With 20 Cases Nabbed

Another breakthrough came with the arrest of Manish alias Goga (28), a notorious criminal with 20 severe cases against him. Wanted for firing at a youth near Sector-21 and issuing death threats, Goga was arrested by the Crime Branch Sector-17 near the Dwarka Expressway. His criminal record includes murder, attempted murder, extortion, kidnapping, and gang activity.

With 5,251 arrests so far under Operation Trackdown, Haryana Police assert that their aggressive, strategic action will make the state significantly safer in the coming days.