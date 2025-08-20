Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked at a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her official residence in Civil Lines on Thursday morning, the BJP claimed.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked at a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her official residence in Civil Lines on Thursday morning, the BJP claimed. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva "strongly" condemned the "attack" on the chief minister during her weekly 'Jan Sunwai' programme, the Delhi BJP said in a message.

According to PTI report, party sources said that Gupta was "attacked" by a man aged around 35. He first gave the CM some papers during the public hearing and then allegedly attacked her, they said.