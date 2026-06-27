Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the role of 'big players' in the alleged Ram Mandir donation scam and demanded a transparent probe. Following the allegations, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust's Champat Rai and Anil Mishra have resigned.

Priyanka Gandhi Questions 'Complicity of Big Players'

Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday raised questions over alleged embezzlement of donations to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, referring to possible "complicity of big players" behind the incident and strict action against those found guilty.

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In a post on X, she questioned whether such alleged irregularities could be carried out by lower-level employees alone and suggested possible involvement of big players behind the incident. "This question is also crucial: Can mere low-level employees, on their own, turn off CCTV cameras and tamper with thousands of crores in offerings, or is there complicity of some big players behind it?" she wrote.

She further demanded an impartial probe and strict punishment for those involved, while cautioning against any attempt to suppress the matter. "In this case, instead of a cover-up in the name of investigation, there should be a transparent probe, and whoever is involved in this act of theft must receive severe punishment," she said.

Highlighting the emotional and religious significance of the temple for devotees, she termed the alleged act deeply disturbing. "The act of deceitful theft and looting committed against the faith of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram, who upholds truth and righteousness, and his millions of devotees, has stunned the entire nation," she wrote.

She further added that devotees offer donations with deep faith and that any misuse of such offerings amounts to a serious violation of religious trust. "Lord Ram is the sacred sentiment of millions of hearts. It is with that very sacred sentiment that people bow their heads in the temple and offer donations. Those who have stolen from the Ram Temple have committed the gravest sin of shattering the fundamental spirit of religion and faith," she added.

Trust Members Resign, FIR Filed

On Friday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned on Friday, taking moral responsibility for the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations.

The developments came after a First Information Report was registered in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

This action followed allegations by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 27 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. In response to these claims, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 14 to probe the alleged scam, acting on a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. (ANI)