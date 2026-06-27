CM Revanth Reddy reviewed Phase I of the Musi Riverfront Project, discussing housing for displaced residents and land acquisition via TDR or compensation. A Musi Experience Centre is also planned to gather public feedback on the project.

CM Reddy Reviews Musi Riverfront Project's Phase I

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a review meeting on the Musi Riverfront Project at the MCR HRD Bodhi Pavilion in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Friday. According to a release, discussions were held on the Phase I works of the Musi Riverfront Project. They included allotment of double-bedroom houses to people currently residing in the Musi riverbed.

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The meeting also discussed land acquisition, that those willing to part with their land should either be given Transferable Development Rights (TDR) or paid appropriate compensation. The State Government should relocate the existing structures located on Defence land being acquired for the Gandhi Sarovar Project. Further discussions were held on establishing a Musi Experience Centre at Necklace Road for public visitors. The centre should showcase the various works and developments planned under the Musi Riverfront Project. Public feedback and opinions on the project should also be collected through the Experience Centre.

The meeting was attended by State Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, MP Vem Narender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Musi Riverfront Development Project Managing Director Narsimha Reddy, MRDCL Joint Managing Director Gauthami, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, CMO Secretary Manik Raj, and senior officials from the Municipal Administration Department.

Defence Ministry Approves Key Land for Project

Earlier, on June 19, CM Reddy expressed gratitude to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army for granting permission to the Telangana government to undertake work on its flagship Gandhi Sarovar Project at Bapu Ghat, an approval that Reddy said is significant for the rejuvenation of the Musi River.

"This approval marks an important milestone in the Government of Telangana's vision for the comprehensive rejuvenation of the Musi River and the transformation of its riverfront into a vibrant ecological, cultural, and public asset for the people. We are grateful for the support and cooperation extended by the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Army," said CM Reddy, according to Telangana CMO.

Project to Emulate Sabarmati Riverfront Model

The CM had earlier said the Musi rejuvenation plan aims to restore the river ecosystem, improve flood management, and develop public spaces along the riverbanks. The initiative is also expected to draw inspiration from successful riverfront projects such as the redevelopment of the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad, which transformed the riverbanks into public spaces while addressing flood control and environmental concerns. (ANI)