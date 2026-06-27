The 353rd anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, Shivrajyabhishek Din, was celebrated in Nagpur on June 27, as per the Hindu calendar's Tithi. Devotees and leaders paid tribute to the Maratha king's legacy of Hindavi Swarajya.

Celebrations marking the 353rd anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, observed according to the Hindu calendar as Shivrajyabhishek Din, were held in Nagpur on Saturday.

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Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation took place at Raigad Fort in 1674 on Jyeshtha Shukla Trayodashi. While the event is observed every year on June 6 as per the Gregorian calendar, this year's Tithi-based celebration fell on June 27.

Devotees and followers paid tribute to the Maratha warrior king, remembering his contribution to the establishment of Hindavi Swarajya and his legacy of people-centric governance.

Political Leaders Pay Homage

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and extended greetings on the occasion.

"On Shivrajyabhishek Din (as per Tithi), my respectful salutations to the idol of undivided Maharashtra, Shrimant Yogi Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Heartiest wishes to all Shiv-premis on the auspicious occasion of Shivrajyabhishek Din," Shinde posted on X.

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan also paid tribute to the Maratha king and recalled the significance of the historic coronation ceremony.

"On this auspicious Shuddha Trayodashi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ascended the throne at Raigad Fort, marking the historic ceremony of Shivrajyabhishek. Through Hindavi Swarajya, Shiv Chhatrapati established an ideal of people-centric governance that continues to inspire the world. Let us resolve to carry forward Shivray's vision and legacy," Chavan said in a post on X.

Historical Significance and Legacy

On June 6, 1674, he ascended to the throne in a grand ceremony as 'Chhatrapati or the "supreme sovereign."

In the Hindu calendar, his coronation ceremony is held on the 13th day (Trayodashi) of the first fortnight of the month of Jyeshtha in the year 1596.

The coronation of any king had to be approved by the Mughal Emperor, but Shivaji challenged the Mughal authority. In this way, Shivaji was formally declared the independent King of the Maratha Empire.

The coronation is also known as the 'Shivrajyabhishek Sohala'.

During the Battle of Purandhar, fought between the ought between the Mughal Empire and the Marathas in 1665, he defeated the army led by Fattekhan.

In the Battle of Pratapgad, the forces of Shivaji emerged victorious over those of the Bijapur Sultanate.

Under him, the Marathas emerged as a formidable national force, challenging the hegemony of the mighty Mughal Empire in the Deccan region. (ANI)