A tense scene unfolded on Marina Beach Road in Chennai when traffic was stopped for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s convoy. Frustrated commuters voiced anger, and one man argued with multiple police officers as his wife joined in.

Traffic came to a standstill on Marina Beach Road in Chennai during Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s convoy movement, sparking frustration among common commuters.

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Police halted vehicles to allow the convoy to pass, but the delay left many waiting in the heat. Witnesses said the VIP movement was slow, adding to the irritation of those stuck.

Heated Exchange On Roadside

One man stepped out of his vehicle and began arguing with police officers over the disruption. He was seen confronting multiple officers, demanding answers for the prolonged stoppage. His wife also expressed her frustration, adding to the tense atmosphere.

The argument drew attention from others waiting, who shared similar sentiments about repeated VIP movements causing inconvenience.

Public Reaction

The incident highlighted growing resentment among citizens over traffic halts during VIP convoys. Many commuters voiced that such stoppages disrupt daily life and fuel anger.

Observers noted that the man’s confrontation reflected a broader frustration with the system, where ordinary people are often left waiting while officials move freely.