Dr Shaheen Shahid, one of the Al-Falah University doctors arrested for the Delhi terror plot, had applied for a passport and was, according to investigators, planning to flee to Dubai while her associates gave final shape to their plans.

In a dramatic revelation, investigators say Dr Shaheen Shahid, one of the Al-Falah University doctors arrested in connection with the Delhi terror plot, was allegedly preparing to flee to Dubai even as her network shaped its deadly plans. Her attempted escape, however, collapsed swiftly as arrests across Jammu & Kashmir, Saharanpur and Faridabad began exposing the radicalised doctors’ module.

Shaheen’s link to the terror cell surfaced after the October 30 arrest of her colleague, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, who was found driving her Swift Dzire — a vehicle from which an assault rifle was later recovered. According to officials, Shaheen had already applied for a passport, and on November 3, a Faridabad police officer visited the Al-Falah campus to photograph her, unaware that a massive manhunt was underway. Her run ended on November 11, when she was apprehended in Lucknow.

A Faridabad officer revealed the confusion during initial coordination with J&K Police: "J&K Police initially did not share details and told us that they were here to nab a male doctor of the Al-Falah University for his involvement in pasting some objectionable posters in their state. We got to know about the case a few days later."

Just days earlier, on November 9, police recovered nearly 3,000kg of ammonium nitrate and other explosive materials stored at two rented premises in Faridabad. Inside Shaheen’s Swift Dzire, they discovered a Krinkov assault rifle, tightening the net around her. Muzammil, who was using the car, is believed to have orchestrated the procurement of the ammonium nitrate stockpile.

Another vehicle, a Maruti Brezza, one of three cars linked to the so-called “white-coat terror module” behind the deadly November 10 blast, was also registered in Shaheen’s name. The SUV was traced to the Al-Falah University campus and found parked near Tower 17, where Muzammil lived. During her interrogation, J&K Police learned the vehicle’s location and retrieved its key before recovering it.

“Whenever conflicts arose among the doctors involved, Shaheen would step in to settle disputes. The group mainly targeted students and doctors from their own state or region, and several individuals are now under the scanner,” an officer disclosed.

In the past week, central agencies have detained five individuals from Nuh, including three MBBS doctors, a fertiliser seller and a cleric. Two doctors were arrested on Thursday night from Ferozepur Jhirka — one an MBBS graduate from China interning at Al-Falah until November 2, and the other a student from Ahmadbas village. Both reportedly shared close ties with Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was inside the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort Metro station, killing 13 people. CCTV footage had earlier captured the vehicle on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway and in Ferozepur Jhirka.

Another doctor detained from Tauru worked in a private hospital and was also an Al-Falah alumnus.

On Friday, NIA teams stormed multiple locations in Nuh, including Pinangwan, detaining a fertiliser seller accused of supplying 300kg of ammonium nitrate without verifying its purpose. Several others were questioned as part of the probe.

Security Tightens Across Faridabad

With the district on high alert, police teams from NIT, Ballabhgarh and the Central Zone swept through markets, congested areas and sensitive neighbourhoods on Friday. Police spokesperson Yashpal said special teams were conducting sustained checks to "tighten security arrangements and detect any suspicious activity at the earliest".

The district magistrate has also invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, expanding surveillance protocols across hotels, PGs, cyber cafés, rental properties and used-vehicle dealerships. Establishments must now maintain detailed ID records of every visitor, while foreign nationals require mandatory C-forms.

Cyber cafes must preserve logbooks with IDs and visitor details, while landlords must ensure tenant verification. Vehicle service centres, garages and used-vehicle dealers must document all transactions, and mobile vendors are required to record sales of old phones and SIM cards, including affidavits and IMEI details.