Dr Hayat Zafar, the former husband of Dr Shaheen Shahid one of the suspects in the Delhi blast case has said he was unaware of any alleged terror connections.

Dr. Hayat Zafar, former husband of Dr Shaheen Shahid one of the key suspects in the Delhi blast case has now spoken out, vehemently denying any awareness of her alleged ties to terror outfits. “We were married and were living peacefully. We had two children. There was no problem of any kind. I had no information (that she had a connection with terrorists). We were married nine years ago. We got divorced because she wanted to go abroad. I told her that it is fine here because we have all our relatives here. We would face problems abroad as we would be away from family,” Dr. Zafar told ANI on Tuesday.

Officials revealed that Shaheen, believed to be in her mid-30s, had married Dr. Zafar, a Maharashtra native, before the two parted ways in 2015. Following the divorce, she relocated to Haryana, where she began teaching at Al-Falah University in Faridabad. Investigators now suspect that her association with radical elements might have begun during this phase of her life.

Authorities confirmed that Dr. Shaheen Shahid is among those detained in connection with an inter-state terror module linked to Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. The module came under the scanner after 2,900 kg of explosives was seized from Faridabad. Among the eight arrested individuals, three are reportedly medical professionals.

According to preliminary findings, the Lucknow-born doctor is believed to be part of JeM’s newly formed women’s recruitment unit, Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, established just last month. Investigators suspect she had been in touch with handlers based in Pakistan and was allegedly tasked with recruiting women for logistical and propaganda operations.

What her father said?

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, her father expressed shock and disbelief over her arrest. “Officials searched the entire house but found nothing objectionable. My daughter spoke to me a month ago and said she was disturbed due to family issues. I cannot believe she is involved in terrorism,” he told reporters.

A day after her detention from Faridabad, joint teams from the J&K Police and Uttar Pradesh ATS conducted raids at two locations in Lucknow — a residence in Madion on the city’s outskirts and another in Kandhari Bazaar, Lalbagh. The Lalbagh property belonged to Shaheen, while her brother, Dr. Parvez Ansari, resided in the Madion home.

Sources revealed that digital devices, several documents, a car, and a motorcycle were seized from the premises. “They had separated long ago and were living elsewhere. We are cooperating with authorities and have faith in the investigation,” Shaheen’s brother, Mohammad Shoaib, said.

Officials confirmed that all seized materials have been dispatched for forensic testing. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has now taken over the probe into the Delhi blast, which investigators believe was executed using ammonium nitrate-based explosives similar to those recovered from Faridabad.