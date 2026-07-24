The Delhi BJP has accused opposition parties of using the ongoing NEET paper leak protests for political gain, while backing the Centre's decision to introduce fast-track courts for exam-related cases. The party also called for long-term reforms to strengthen India's examination system.

The Delhi BJP claims that opposition parties are attempting to use the ongoing student protests over the NEET paper leak controversy for political gain. Party officials said the issues highlighted by students are valid, but political factions are trying to use the movement to blame the Central government rather than focus on substantive solutions.

Support for Fast Track Courts

The BJP applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to set up fast-track tribunals for document leak cases, saying it underlines the government's commitment to safeguarding students' futures. According to the party, taking immediate judicial action against individuals implicated in test fraud will help restore trust in the country's competitive examination system.

Demand for Comprehensive Educational Reforms

Aside from legal action, the Delhi BJP emphasised the need for structural changes in the examination process. The party advocated for stronger security measures, increased transparency, improved digital monitoring, and stricter accountability to prevent future paper leaks and ensure equal opportunities for students.

The opposition continues to target the government.

Opposition parties have continued to demand accountability for the alleged NEET paper leak, including calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Student groups have also called for systemic reforms, claiming that repeated examination irregularities have eroded trust in the educational system.