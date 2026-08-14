AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will lead a protest in Thanjavur, part of statewide demonstrations demanding a complete waiver of farmers' crop loans and condemning the government's stance on the Cauvery water dispute.

Statewide Protests and Key Demands The AIADMK has announced protests at all district headquarters across the state, raising demands related to farmers' welfare and the Cauvery water dispute. The demonstrations are also aimed at condemning what the party has described as the TVK government's alleged inaction on the Mekedatu issue. The AIADMK has accused the government of failing to take adequate steps to protect Tamil Nadu's rightful share of Cauvery river water.Palaniswami had called for the statewide protests, making the demand for a complete waiver of crop loans one of the key issues to be raised during the demonstrations. The party is expected to highlight the financial difficulties faced by farmers and press the government to take steps to provide relief.The Mekedatu project in neighbouring Karnataka has remained a contentious issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with Tamil Nadu consistently opposing the project over concerns about its impact on the state's share of Cauvery water. Significance of Thanjavur Protest The Thanjavur protest assumes significance as the district is part of the Cauvery delta region and is among the major agricultural areas of Tamil Nadu. The availability of Cauvery water is particularly important for farmers in the region, especially for paddy cultivation.AIADMK leaders and workers are expected to participate in the demonstration along with farmers and supporters. Palaniswami's address will focus on the party's demands and its criticism of the government's handling of farmers' issues and the Cauvery water dispute. The protests across the state are part of the AIADMK's political campaign to put pressure on the government over agricultural and water-related concerns. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will lead a protest at the Thanjavur Head Post Office on Friday, as part of demonstrations being held across Tamil Nadu demanding a complete waiver of farmers' crop loans. The protest in Thanjavur is scheduled to begin at around 9:30 a.m., with Palaniswami expected to address party workers and farmers gathered at the venue.The AIADMK has announced protests at all district headquarters across the state, raising demands related to farmers' welfare and the Cauvery water dispute. The demonstrations are also aimed at condemning what the party has described as the TVK government's alleged inaction on the Mekedatu issue. The AIADMK has accused the government of failing to take adequate steps to protect Tamil Nadu's rightful share of Cauvery river water.Palaniswami had called for the statewide protests, making the demand for a complete waiver of crop loans one of the key issues to be raised during the demonstrations. The party is expected to highlight the financial difficulties faced by farmers and press the government to take steps to provide relief.The Mekedatu project in neighbouring Karnataka has remained a contentious issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with Tamil Nadu consistently opposing the project over concerns about its impact on the state's share of Cauvery water.The Thanjavur protest assumes significance as the district is part of the Cauvery delta region and is among the major agricultural areas of Tamil Nadu. The availability of Cauvery water is particularly important for farmers in the region, especially for paddy cultivation.AIADMK leaders and workers are expected to participate in the demonstration along with farmers and supporters. Palaniswami's address will focus on the party's demands and its criticism of the government's handling of farmers' issues and the Cauvery water dispute. The protests across the state are part of the AIADMK's political campaign to put pressure on the government over agricultural and water-related concerns. (ANI)