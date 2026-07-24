The Delhi government has released ₹1 crore in financial assistance to the families of frontline workers who lost their lives while serving during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the move honours their sacrifice and fulfils the government's commitment to their families.

The Delhi government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore apiece to the next of kin of frontline workers who died in the course of duty during the Covid-19 outbreak. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta handed up the cash aid, saying it was in honour of the heroism and sacrifice of individuals who risked their lives to safeguard the people during one of the hardest health crises in the country.

Long overdue assistance granted

The Delhi government said many eligible families had been waiting for the promised compensation for a long time. The new payment is meant to wrap up outstanding cases and make sure families receive the financial aid they were promised. The Chief Minister stressed that all the entitled beneficiaries will be provided the aid without any undue delays.

Celebrating Frontline Workers

Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police personnel and other vital service providers resumed their work despite the severe risk posed by COVID-19. Many have died in service to the public. “We will always remember and honour their dedication and sacrifice,” the Delhi administration stated.

Government Reiterates Commitment

The administration fully stands behind the families of frontline workers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta remarked. She said the financial support is not only a reimbursement but an appreciation for the great contribution they have rendered to the public. The administration further stated that all the pending claims of the qualified persons will be processed in a transparent and timely way.

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