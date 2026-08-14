Delhi GST officials seized around 50 tonnes of copper worth ₹6 crore and two tonnes of aluminium ingots during an operation with railway authorities over alleged transport without mandatory GST documents.

The Delhi Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department has seized a huge quantity of metals as a part of its drive against tax evasion in the national capital. The state chief minister Rekha Gupta informed on social media platform X that the seizure operation took place based on some intelligence input and with the cooperation of the railway authorities.

Sources report that the department has seized about 50 tonnes of copper worth almost ₹6 crore along with two tonnes of aluminium ingots.

Cargo Without Documents Required Under GST

As per the initial information, the metal goods were being transported without the required documents under the GST law. Officials found that the shipment did not have mandatory tax invoices and e-way bills.

These documents are necessary for the transportation of goods exceeding the prescribed value under GST law. These documents help in the monitoring of transport of commercial cargo and its source and destination.

Department Seizes ₹6 Crore Copper Shipment

Both copper and aluminum find uses in various sectors like power, construction, infrastructures, manufacturing etc. The unaccounted transport of these industrial metals can prove costly for the government.

Delhi GST department has now started analyzing the seized material along with other relevant documents. The probe is likely to look into aspects regarding sources of these goods, transactions for their purchase, sale, and final destination.

Based upon the findings of the probe, the government authorities would take measures for imposing any tax, penalty or any other legal action against the offenders.

Further Action as Per GST Law

Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, said that the Delhi government was adopting an iron hand policy against those activities which might cause tax evasion or revenue loss. She further stated that further actions regarding this case were being taken according to the GST provisions.

It would also be analyzed whether the present case is a single violation or it belongs to a wider tax-evading network. Further action against the concerned businesses or individuals would totally depend upon the result of the probe.

Monitoring Goods Movement Enhanced

It has been observed that the Delhi GST department had been paying more attention to tax evasion and false billing practices. In addition to this, coordination with railway authorities, transport department and others would be improved for monitoring goods movement.

These enforcement efforts are not only meant to safeguard government income but to ensure fair competition for companies that adhere to tax laws as well.