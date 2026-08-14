Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar hit out at the Opposition for avoiding a discussion in Parliament and slammed the West Bengal government over the handling of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case, demanding action against culprits.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar accused the Opposition of avoiding a discussion in Parliament and said that the government was ready to debate the issues raised by them.

Majumdar said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already made it clear that the government was prepared for a discussion and that the Opposition would also have to agree for the debate to take place. "Our opponents don't even want there to be a discussion. Home Minister Amit Shah had made it clear, and even before that, our party had made it clear that we want to have a discussion. The Opposition will have to agree for there to be a discussion," Majumdar said.

He said that a detailed discussion in the House would bring several issues to light. "When the discussion happens, the conversation will go very far, and only then will all the things come to light," the Union Minister said.

Criticism over RG Kar case

Majumdar also discussed the arrest of TMC leader Nirmal Ghosh in connection with the case concerning the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The Union Minister criticised the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and alleged that several issues surrounding the case required scrutiny.

Majumdar alleged that the state government had failed to address several concerns and said that those found responsible for alleged wrongdoing and destruction of evidence should face legal action. He also referred to the arrest of Nirmal Ghosh and two MLAs in connection with the case, saying that the police had taken action against those allegedly involved.

The Union Minister said that the government was clear that those responsible for alleged atrocities and destruction of evidence should not be spared.

His remarks came amid a political confrontation between the ruling party and the Opposition over discussions in Parliament and the handling of issues related to the RG Kar case. (ANI)