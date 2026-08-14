The NHRC has taken cognisance of concerns over "analogue paneer," questioning its composition, safety, and consumer rights. It has sought detailed reports from FSSAI and all states/UTs on regulation, testing, and enforcement actions.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of serious concerns relating to the manufacture, licensing, sale and consumption of "analogue paneer", particularly in relation to its composition, nutritional value, food safety and the protection of consumers' right to accurate information. According to the NHRC, the Bench has sought to examine a fundamental question: what is the regulatory and nutritional justification for permitting a product substantially different from conventional milk-derived paneer to be manufactured and sold as a paneer substitute?

NHRC Seeks Clarification from FSSAI

The Commission has sought detailed clarification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regarding the regulatory status of analogue paneer, its permissible composition, nutritional implications, health concerns, applicable standards and testing methodology. The bench has also sought clarification regarding scientific methods for distinguishing milk-derived paneer from products containing vegetable oils/fats and other non-milk ingredients, including the relevance of beta-sitosterol as a testing parameter.

Inquiry Extended to States and UTs

The NHRC has further sought information from the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories regarding the manufacture, supply, sale and serving of analogue paneer, including inspections, sampling, violations and enforcement action. The bench has also sought to ascertain whether consumers are being given clear and adequate information about the identity, composition and nutritional characteristics of such products, so that they are able to make an informed choice. The concerned authorities have been directed to submit Action Taken Reports within two weeks of receipt of the notices.

Background of the Complaint

The NHRC's step comes a day after Madhya Pradesh banned the sale and use of analogue paneer, after similar bans were implemented in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra. The matter came before the Commission on the basis of a complaint filed by the Advanced Study Institute of Asia (ASIA), Centre for Health Equity, accompanied by its report titled "Analogue Paneer in India: A Food-Systems Threat to Health Equity." The Commission considered the issues raised in the complaint and the accompanying report while taking cognisance of the matter. (ANI)