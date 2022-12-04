Delhi bans non-essential construction, demolition activities as air quality dips to 'severe'

The Delhi government has ordered that all demolition and building work be halted until further notice. The city's extreme air pollution has prompted the Centre's air quality body to prohibit non-essential building activities in Delhi-NCR. The AQI on Sunday was 400, which was higher than on Saturday.

The Delhi government on Sunday issued orders to ban construction or demolition activities in and around the national capital after the air quality dropped to 'severe' after being 'very poor' for five days in a row on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

The last month the panel also imposed a ban on construction activity in the Delhi-NCR region to curb rising air pollution.

On Sunday, the AQI was 400, higher than on Saturday. "The air quality in the national capital is in a severe category, with an air quality index of above 400, but the air quality in the national capital is anticipated to improve from tonight evening forward," Vijay Soni, a scientist for the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reportedly said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 323 on Saturday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). According to SAFAR, Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' for the fifth day straight. The AQI was recorded at 335 on Friday morning. Meanwhile, Noida had a 'very poor' AQI of 379.

The Air Quality Index ranges from 0 to 100 regarded as good, with 100 to 200 considered moderate, 200 to 300 it's considered poor, and with 300 to 400 it is considered very poor, and 400 to 500 or above it is considered severe.

The national capital Delhi is feeling the effects of rising air pollution, especially during the winters, when field burning from neighbouring Punjab, building work, and the bursting of firecrackers increase particulate matter in the air, causing haze. This, in turn, causes an increase in respiratory problems among Delhi people.

