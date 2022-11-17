Delhi air quality dips to 'poor' as AQI stands at 249; check details

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said that the air pollution levels in Delhi came down to the 'moderate' category from 'poor', as the national capital recorded an AQI of 176 on Wednesday morning.

Delhi residents on Thursday (November 17) woke up to a thick blanket of smog as the air quality once again dipped to the 'poor' category with an air quality index of 249 after a day's relief, when the air quality was moderate on November 16.

On Tuesday, the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed some improvement in air quality as Gurugram fell in the 'Moderate' category with an AQI of 162 and Delhi Airport (T3) recorded 'poor' quality air with an AQI of 218. However, Noida continued to breathe in 'very poor' quality air as the AQI of the city stood at 302.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor, and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to data from Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) revealed that Punjab reported 1,358 farm fires on Wednesday as against just 141 on Tuesday. Delhi's air quality had improved significantly on Tuesday after Punjab reported 141 farm fires on Tuesday and just four on Monday.

The share of farm fires in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution stood at four per cent on Wednesday, according to SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

News agency PTI reported that the Commission for Air Quality Management had on Monday directed authorities to revoke the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR under stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect.

On Wednesday, IMD said the city recorded a minimum temperature of 13.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27.5 degrees Celsius, which was a notch below normal. The temperatures are likely to drop by up to two degrees Celsius in the next three to four days, the IMD said.