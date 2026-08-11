Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary led the 'State-level Sahyog Programme,' where 181 public grievances were resolved. He directed officials to ensure time-bound resolution and warned of action against employees showing laxity in their work.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary participated in the 'State-level Sahyog Programme' held on Tuesday. A total of 181 applicants attended the event, and their cases were resolved, a release said.

It said the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the time-bound resolution of grievances by the concerned departments so that the public could receive immediate relief. Action should be taken against any official or employee who fails to cooperate in the resolution of applications or shows laxity in their work, he added.

Citizens Praise Quick Resolution

During the meeting, applicants from across the state, including Priya (Jehanabad), Vibhuti Kumar Singh (Muzaffarpur), Kanti Devi (Nawada), and Shankar Kumar (Saharsa), praised the 'Sahyog' camp program, noting that people's problems are being resolved quickly. They stated that they had come to the State-level 'Sahyog' programme because they were not satisfied with the resolution of their issues at other levels, and their problems are being resolved. They expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister.

CM Orders Prompt Action on Public Issues

The Chief Minister stated that the government's objective is to ensure a transparent, impartial, and time-bound resolution to every citizen's grievance. A large number of people have had their issues resolved through 'Sahyog Shivirs' (assistance camps). For applicants who still have objections regarding the decisions on their applications, a state-level assistance program has been arranged to re-examine their grievances and ensure fair and prompt decisions, the release said.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that government lands cleared of encroachment remain free from encroachment. He directed that eligible applicants for old-age pensions and ration cards be provided these benefits promptly, ensuring that no eligible person is deprived of the benefits of government schemes due to technical reasons.

He stated that work on constructing new roads should be expedited following the monsoon season. All officials must treat citizens with respect and sensitivity and ensure the timely resolution of their grievances.

Commitment to Public Service and Satisfaction

He emphasised that the objective is to resolve people's issues within 30 days through these assistance camps. The Chief Minister stated that all officials should address public grievances within the stipulated timeframe with complete transparency and sensitivity; the goal is to resolve issues and ensure public satisfaction.

The state government is working with a firm commitment to public service, and the impartial resolution of grievances through state-level assistance camps is a significant initiative in this direction, the release said. The aim is to further strengthen public trust by ensuring that justice and the benefits of government schemes reach even the last person in a timely manner, it added. (ANI)

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