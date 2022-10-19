Delhi AQI reaches 'hazardous' level at 317 as Diwali approaches, no relief soon

On Wednesday morning, the national capital's air quality surpassed the dangerous limit at 317. The development occurs when winter approaches, when the Delhi-NCR area is covered in pollution owing to a variety of factors, including stubble burning, celebrations, and weather changes.

The air quality in the national capital reached the hazardous level at 317 on Wednesday morning. For the third day in a row, Delhi's AQI remained in the poor category on Tuesday.

The development takes place when winter approaches, when the Delhi-NCR area is covered in pollution owing to a variety of factors, including stubble burning, celebrations, and weather changes.

According to CPCB statistics, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was rated "poor" (240) around 8:30 PM on Tuesday. For the upcoming several days, the air quality is expected to remain bad, according to reports.

Also Read | Congress president polls: Meet those who led the grand old party

To lessen stubble burning, the Delhi government has started spraying a bio-decomposer solution on the city's rice fields. The government applied the solution twice, once in 2020 and once in 2021. According to media reports, the administration asserted that both years achieved fruitful outcomes.

"The Delhi government intends to apply the bio-decomposer on 5,000 acres of arable land this year. We have organised the assignment into 21 teams to accomplish," said Environment Minister Gopal Rai. He further stated that the government will spray free bio-decomposer on all Basmati and non-Basmati agricultural fields.

Also Read | Exclusive: 'No Muslim will have an objection to being called Bharatiya Mussalman'

The Delhi government's winter action plan, which was published earlier this month, lists 15 priority topics, with the bio-decomposer solution being one among them. The Indian Agricultural Research Institute created a bio-decomposer capsule two years ago that, after a week, turns straw and stubble into manure.

On October 17 evening, Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 237. According to CPCB statistics, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was categorised as "poor" (246) around 9:15 AM on Tuesday.