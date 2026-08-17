Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato thanked Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for cancelling JSSC-CGL exams and probing irregularities. Mahato said students support the govt's efforts to remove corruption but want a system guaranteeing no future paper leaks.

Students Thank Govt for Accepting Demands

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato thanked the Jharkhand government and Chief Minister Hemant Soren for accepting the students' demands and said the ongoing probe was targeting those involved in examination irregularities. He said the students would continue to support efforts to remove corruption from the examination system and would cooperate with the government in the ongoing reform process. His remarks came after the Jharkhand Chief Minister announced that the state government had decided to cancel all activities associated with TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), including examinations conducted, results published and candidate selections. The government also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations.

Speaking to ANI, Mahato said, "We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the students, parents, members of the media, the police administration, and especially the Jharkhand government and Chief Minister Hemant Soren for supporting and cooperating with this movement. We express our gratitude for taking the students' issues seriously and fulfilling our demands; most importantly, the investigation is being conducted meticulously, and every corrupt individual involved is being apprehended. They are making a concerted effort to reach the true kingpins behind these gangs..."

Future Cooperation and Demands for a Foolproof System

Mahato also said they would support the government's investigation into alleged examination irregularities but stressed that they wanted a system that would prevent paper leaks and other irregularities in the future. "We, the students, will continue to support this investigation and the effort to eradicate this corrupt system at its very roots, and we will persist in our struggle regarding the ongoing reform process... If our issues are resolved and our demands met, why would we need to hold further protests? We are currently awaiting an official notice. In my life, I have seen many instances where CBI or CID investigations were ordered and then cancelled. We need a system where the government guarantees that paper leaks and irregularities will never happen again in the future; we need a guarantee of such a system... We will cooperate with the government in this endeavor, and we expect the government to continue its support in the same manner," he said.

Struggle for Complete Reform Continues

"Action has certainly been taken regarding the irregularities and malpractice that plagued the system--the very issues we fought against, even risking our lives during the agitation. While our demands have been met, we cannot say we are fully satisfied yet, as a long battle still lies ahead. Nevertheless, we extend our thanks and gratitude to the government for addressing our demands. We also thank all our friends in the media, as well as the police, the administration, the students, and the parents. However, our struggle to reform the entire education system will continue. As for our future strategy, we will announce it after sitting down to discuss and deliberate on the matter," Mahato said.

Background of the Protest

The student protest in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) had entered its 24th day on Monday. The protesting students have been demanding reforms in the examination system and action over alleged irregularities. (ANI)