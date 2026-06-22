The Delhi government will launch the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam – Delhi Mega Tree Plantation Abhiyan' on June 22, aiming to plant 70 lakh saplings across the city. Citizens can register through the e-Forest Green Drive Portal, receive free saplings, upload geo-tagged photos and earn a 'Paryavaran Rakshak' e-certificate.

The Delhi government is set to launch a major tree plantation campaign from June 22 with an ambitious target of planting 70 lakh saplings across the national capital. The campaign, titled 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam - Delhi Mega Tree Plantation Abhiyan', aims to increase Delhi's green cover and encourage people to actively take part in protecting the environment.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the preparations for the campaign along with Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. She urged Delhi residents to join the movement and plant at least one tree in honour of their mothers.

Technology to Make Participation Easy

The government has introduced a technology-based system to make the campaign simple and transparent. Citizens can register through the e-Forest Green Drive Portal to participate in the plantation drive.

To make saplings easily available, the government has arranged Tree Banks and Tree Chariots, which will distribute plants free of cost across the city.

After planting a sapling, participants will be required to upload a geo-tagged photograph on the portal. Once the process is completed, they will receive a digital 'Paryavaran Rakshak' certificate in recognition of their contribution.

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Digital Tracking for Every Tree

Every sapling planted during the campaign will be recorded on Delhi's Digital Green Map. The government says this digital record will help officials monitor the growth and survival of the trees while ensuring proper care in the future.

Officials believe that digital tracking will improve accountability and increase the success rate of the plantation drive.

More Than Just a Plantation Drive

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the campaign as more than a tree plantation programme. She said it is a people's movement aimed at protecting the environment and building a greener future for Delhi.

The government hopes that public participation will help expand the city's green cover, reduce pollution and create a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations. By linking the campaign with the message of planting a tree in a mother's honour, the initiative also seeks to give the environmental drive a personal and emotional connection.