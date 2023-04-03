Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salary delay: KSRTC revokes transfer of woman conductor over badge protest

    Akhila had protested by wearing a badge during duty due to non-payment of salary. She was issued a transfer notice to the Pala depot.

    Delay in salary disburse: KSRTC revokes transfer of woman conductor over badge protest anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) revoked the transfer order of the woman conductor, Akhila S Nair, who protested by wearing a badge during duty due to non-payment of salary. She had staged a protest by pinning a white sheet of paper as a badge on her uniform which read," The 41st day of providing service without any pay." 

    Following the protest, Akhila, a conductor at the Vaikom depot, was issued a transfer to the Pala depot. Meanwhile, Road Transport Minister Antony Raju said that the contents of the badge displayed by Akhila are against the facts. 

    The minister had earlier said that the government was unaware of the action against Akhila and that what had happened will be looked into. The lady conductor may have been transferred at a lesser level or in another manner. Even earlier, there were protests against the withholding of payments. The government is not tarnished by it.

    Akhila had staged a protest on January 11 and the photo of her demonstration was circulated on social media, thereby grabbing the attention of the authorities. The KSRTC launched an investigation and found that she had breached the rules. The transfer order stated that her action defamed KSRTC and Kerala government.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
