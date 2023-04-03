Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai Police arrests Class 12 student from Gujarat for posting threat tweets to airline

    During interrogation, the accused told the police that he was interested in knowing about aircraft and had not realised the repercussions of such a post on social media, the official said.

    Mumbai Police arrests Class 12 student from Gujarat for posting threat tweets to airline AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    In a recent development, Mumbai Police have arrested a Class 12 student from Gujarat who allegedly posted a tweet claiming that an aircraft of airline Akasa Air "will go down", an official said.

    After the tweet, the private airline had lodged a complaint at the Airport Police Station in Mumbai, based on which an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation), he said.

    Also read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, demands fare concessions offered to senior citizens by railways

    The 18-year-old student had tweeted "AkasaAir Boeing 737 Max will go down", he said. The city police during investigation traced the IP address of the tweet to Surat in Gujarat, following which a team was sent there and the student was arrested on March 27, the official said.

    During interrogation, the accused told the police that he was interested in knowing about aircraft and had not realised the repercussions of such a post on social media, the official said.

    The student also told the police that his intention was not to create chaos, he said. After one-day custody, the accused was released on a bail of Rs 5,000 as his exams were going on, the official said.

    Also read: Indore temple stepwell tragedy: Bulldozers roll in as crackdown ordered on illegal structure

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Central Home Ministry to probe train attack case; NIA likely to join, says report anr

    Kerala Train Attack: Terror angle not ruled out; NIA likely to join, says report

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, demands fare concessions offered to senior citizens by railways AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, demands fare concessions offered to senior citizens by railways

    Honouring the Legend: Inspiring story of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

    Honouring the Legend: Inspiring story of Sam Manekshaw

    Indore temple stepwell tragedy: Bulldozers roll in as crackdown ordered on illegal structure AJR

    Indore temple stepwell tragedy: Bulldozers roll in as crackdown ordered on illegal structure

    Train fire incident in Kerala: Miscreant escaped on bike after setting fire; Police obtain CCTV footage anr

    Kerala Train Attack: Suspect escaped on bike after setting passenger on fire; Police obtain CCTV footage

    Recent Stories

    RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela's baby shower pictures OUT RBA

    RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela's baby shower pictures OUT

    Kerala: Central Home Ministry to probe train attack case; NIA likely to join, says report anr

    Kerala Train Attack: Terror angle not ruled out; NIA likely to join, says report

    WhatsApp message claims govt is offering free phone recharge PIB issues clarification gcw

    WhatsApp message claims govt is offering free phone recharge; PIB issues clarification

    Palak Tiwari finally breaks silence on dating 'rumors' with Ibrahim Ali Khan; know details vma

    Palak Tiwari finally breaks silence on dating 'rumors' with Ibrahim Ali Khan; know details

    Saudi Arabia releases guidelines for Namaz during Eid-ul-Fitr; Check anr

    Saudi Arabia releases new namaz guidelines during Eid-ul-Fitr

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon