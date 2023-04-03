Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi, says 'Congress putting undue pressure on judiciary'

It is reportedly said that senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-ruled states, other national and state party leaders are likely to accompany him to the court.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday (April 3) slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that the party is trying to exert "undue pressure" on the Judiciary, questioning the plan by members of the opposition party to accompany Rahul Gandhi to a Surat court.

The disqualified Lok Sabha MP has left for Surat, Gujarat to file an appeal in a court against his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks.

Also read: Mumbai Police arrests Class 12 student from Gujarat for posting threat tweets to airline

It is reportedly said that senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-ruled states, other national and state party leaders are likely to accompany him to the court.

Rahul Gandhi's lawyers said the matter is likely to be taken up for hearing by the sessions court on Monday itself.

"My point is very simple -- why Congress party is trying to put this kind of undue pressure on the Judiciary. There are means and ways to deal with judicial matters. But is this the way?" he quipped. He wondered whether there has been a case in the past where an entire party is trying to 'gherao' a court.

Also read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, demands fare concessions offered to senior citizens by railways

"The ED takes action, they want to gherao ED office. When the CBI acts, they want to gherao the CBI. When court gives verdict, they want to take over the court complexes. These kinds of activities demean democracy and every Indian must condemn it," he told reporters in Parliament House complex.

Dubbing the move of Congress leaders to accompany Gandhi to court as "sycophancy of one family" he wondered whether the family was above the country.

(With inputs from PTI)