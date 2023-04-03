Kerala Train Attack: Sketch of suspect released; DGP confirms receiving tip-off about attacker

The sketch of the suspect was prepared on the basis of the information given by the crucial eyewitness, Raziq.

Kozhikode: The police released the sketch of the attacker who set passengers on fire in the Alappuzha-Kannur executive train. The sketch of the suspect was prepared on the basis of the information given by the crucial eyewitness Raziq.

State Police Chief Anil Kant informed that crucial information has been received about the accused in the case. A special team will be formed for the investigation. The attacker is also suspected to be a migrant worker. In the CCTV footage, the suspect was seen with a bag in his hand and escaping on a motorbike.

Meanwhile, the examination into Naufiq and Rahmat, who are thought to have jumped off the Executive train travelling between Alappuzha and Kannur to escape the fire, is now complete. There are no visible burns on each of them. The rear of the head has a wound. It has been determined that falling off the train was what caused the physical harm. The investigation into the death of Sahara, a 2-year-old girl, is ongoing. All three, natives of Mattannur, jumped out of the train before it slowed down. Their bodies were found on the railway tracks near the Elathur railway station in Kozhikode.

The Union Home Ministry will investigate the train attack case in Kozhikode on Sunday night, latest reports said, adding that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also likely to examine the case, following suspicions of terror links behind the attack. The incident happened at around 9.45 pm, when the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge after crossing Kozhikode city.

