Ayodhya is set to dazzle during Deepotsav 2025 with 2.6 million diyas and a digital spectacle. The festival will feature 30 digital pillars showcasing Ramayana scenes. The event unites devotion, technology, and cultural pride in a 'New Ayodhya'.

Ayodhya, October 16: This year, during the ninth Deepotsav 2025, Ayodhya will shine not only with the radiance of countless lamps but also with a mesmerizing digital glow. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, preparations are in the final stages to showcase Ayodhya on the global cultural map as a digital and spiritual capital. Following the consecration of Ram Lalla in the grand temple, the city will present a breathtaking confluence of technology and tradition. From Dharmapath to Lata Chowk, Ramkatha Park, and Saryu Ghat, every corner will sparkle with light and devotion.

Nitin Kumar, Site In-charge and Design Manager at Aduex Design, shared that the firm has been entrusted with illuminating the city. Thirty 18-foot-high digital pillars are being installed along Dharmapath from the National Highway to the main entrance. These pillars will depict divine scenes from the Ramayana and host a spectacular digital light show from October 18 to 20, transporting devotees to the sacred era of Treta Yuga.

Preparations in full swing across Ayodhya

Work is progressing at a rapid pace to beautify several notable locations, including Ramkatha Park, Ram Ki Paidi, Hanumangarhi, Birla Temple, Tulsi Udyan, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, and the Saryu Bridge. The arch gates and digital installations by Aduex Design are redefining Ayodhya’s streetscape—blending modern aesthetics with timeless spirituality.

This year’s Deepotsav is set to achieve a world record with the lighting of 26,11,101 lamps across 56 ghats, including Ram Ki Paidi. Each diya will symbolize the eternal ideals of Lord Ram and the divine essence of Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is overseeing all preparations and has directed that Deepotsav 2025 should send a powerful message of Ayodhya’s tradition, tourism, and technology to the world. Under his leadership, the festival has evolved into a grand celebration of faith, culture, and innovation, embodying the vision of a “New Ayodhya in a New India.”

Ayodhya’s digital brilliance will inspire the world. This unique fusion of diyas and digital artistry will further cement Ayodhya’s place on the global tourism map, allowing devotees to not only visit the divine Ram Temple, but also relive the epic tales of the Ramayana through immersive digital experiences. Today, Deepotsav is more than a festival; it stands as a symbol of India’s faith, heritage, and technological progress.