Ayodhya, 15 October : The city of Ayodhya is abuzz with excitement ahead of Deepotsav 2025. This year, over 2,000 artists will perform at the festival. About 500 of these artists will come from other states, while nearly 300 local artists from Ayodhya will also participate in the grand event.

Ayodhya research institute on arrangements

Ashutosh Dwivedi, Advisor and Special Officer of the Ayodhya International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute, said that this year a grand stage, three medium stages, and seven smaller stages have been prepared. Artists from across the country will mesmerize devotees with performances of Awadhi and Bhojpuri bhajans as well as folk music.

He further said that a grand stage will be set up at Ram Katha Park, while the medium stages will be installed at Tulsi Udyan, Badi Devkali, and Guptar Ghat. These stages will feature elaborate theatrical presentations based on the life events of Lord Shri Ram.

To encourage devotees to listen to Ram Katha and promote local talent, seven smaller stages will also be established. Artists from Ayodhya and surrounding districts will perform traditional folk songs, dances, and theatrical presentations, giving local performers the chance to display their skills on a large platform.

The Deepotsav Shobhayatra will include 22 grand tableaux. Artists will perform in front, behind, and around these tableaux, bringing scenes from the Ramayana to life and offering devotees a divine experience.

Deepotsav 2025 will make Ayodhya not only a city of devotion and faith but also a hub of cultural diversity. Resonating with the melodies of Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Braj, and Phagua traditions, Ayodhya will showcase glimpses of its eternal culture to the world.